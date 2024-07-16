Yorkshire Cancer Research calls on Wakefield's tea makers to brew a cuppa and raise vital funds for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire Cancer Research is calling all tea-makers and bakers to host a Big Brew this summer to help saves lives across the district.

The charity’s new fundraising campaign encourages people to host a tea party, no matter the size, to help fund life-saving research and pioneering services for people with cancer in Yorkshire.

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “Yorkshire is one of the regions hit hardest by cancer, so we want to bring members of the community together to help us change this, for good.

"That’s why we’re inviting people to do what Yorkshire does best – make a brew and come together with friends, family and colleagues – to raise vital funds and help reduce the number of lives lost to cancer in the region.”

Hilary and Irene, Co-chairs of Yorkshire Cancer Research's Yorkshire Volunteer Group, regularly host tea parties in aid of the charity. (Image: Jonathan Pow/[email protected])

People can be part of Yorkshire’s Big Brew by signing up on the charity’s website.

They will receive a free fundraising pack containing promotional materials such as posters, invites and social media graphics, as well as games, cake flags, and bunting.

Those signed up can then simply pick a date, set up a fundraising page, invite their guests and enjoy a cuppa or two, while helping to save lives in Wakefield, and throughout Yorkshire.

Dr Kathryn Scott continued: “As well as raising money, we hope the campaign will give everyone the chance to come together to share their own experiences and provide a safe and supportive setting for those whose lives are currently impacted by cancer.”

To be part of Yorkshire’ s Big Brew, head to the Yorkshire’s Big Brew campaign page, via: https://www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/events-fundraising/yorkshires-big-brew