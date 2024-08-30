We asked Express readers what they would like to see across the districts in the future.We asked Express readers what they would like to see across the districts in the future.
We asked Express readers what they would like to see across the districts in the future.

12 things that Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford are missing according to Express readers

By Kara McKune
Published 30th Aug 2024, 19:00 BST
Wakefield and the Five Towns already has a lot to be prud of, however, we asked Express readers what they would like to see across the district in the future.

We asked Express readers what could be added to make Wakefield city, and Pontefract and Castleford town, centres even better – and there were plenty of ideas.

In no particular order, here are some of the suggestions people made for what they would like to see.

Dozens of readers are looking for a regular, good market across Wakefield and the Five Towns.

1. Outdoor market

Dozens of readers are looking for a regular, good market across Wakefield and the Five Towns. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Readers would like to see a bowling alley.

2. Bowling Alley

Readers would like to see a bowling alley. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Readers would like to see the return of The Ridings' iconic glass lift from when it first opened.

3. The Ridings' glass lift

Readers would like to see the return of The Ridings' iconic glass lift from when it first opened. Photo: The Ridings

Photo Sales
Readers would like to see both indoor and outdoor music venues.

4. Music venue

Readers would like to see both indoor and outdoor music venues. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldPontefractCastlefordFive Towns

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.