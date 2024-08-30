12 things that Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford are missing according to Express readers
Published 30th Aug 2024, 19:00 BST
Wakefield and the Five Towns already has a lot to be prud of, however, we asked Express readers what they would like to see across the district in the future.
We asked Express readers what could be added to make Wakefield city, and Pontefract and Castleford town, centres even better – and there were plenty of ideas.
In no particular order, here are some of the suggestions people made for what they would like to see.
1. Outdoor market
Dozens of readers are looking for a regular, good market across Wakefield and the Five Towns. Photo: National World
2. Bowling Alley
Readers would like to see a bowling alley. Photo: National World
3. The Ridings' glass lift
Readers would like to see the return of The Ridings' iconic glass lift from when it first opened. Photo: The Ridings
4. Music venue
Readers would like to see both indoor and outdoor music venues. Photo: National World
