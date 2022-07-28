13 incredible towns and villages that are commutable from Wakefield

And as anyone from Wakefield will tell you, one of the district's greatest charms is the offer of a busy, suburban lifestyle within a short drive (or train journey) of some of Britain's most incredible beauty spots.
So if you're wanting to explore without heading too far away from your hometown, why not take a look at this list of some of the best places from which to commute to Wakefield?
1. Slaithwaite
Odds are that if you've lived in Wakefield for any amount of time, you've come across Slaithwaite and its unusual pronunciation. But the village, which is built on the River Colne and restored Huddersfield Narrow Canal, also serves as a perfect place from which to commute to Wakefield, and in recent years has become increasingly popular with young families.
2. Woolley
Woolley village is located just a few miles south of Wakefield city centre, and is well known for its stunning scenery and traditional village feel. And if you're looking for something a little more modern, the nearby Woolley Grange estate, which borders the Barnsley district, features a range of modern homes.
3. Denby Dale
Odds are you've probably driven along Denby Dale Road, but when was the last time you visited its namesake village? Just over the border into the local authority of Kirklees, Denby Dale is set on the banks of the River Dearne, and is home to a truly incredible railway viaduct, as well as traditional houses.
4. Barnsley
The countryside can be lovely, but if you're wanting the hustle and bustle of city life, how about stepping back to a town? Barnsley is just a few miles south of Wakefield, and offers great motorway and railway links, as well as hundreds of years of history and culture.