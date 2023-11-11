16 incredible pictures showcasing Newmillerdam's beautiful autumnal landscapes

Here are 16 photos showcasing the beautiful landscapes of Wakefield’s Newmillerdam Country Park.

The incredible West Yorkshire nature reserve is home to a vast central lake surrounded by surfaced paths and coniferous woodland.

Once called Thurstonhaugh – an old Norse name – the area became known as New Mylle on Dam when a new corn mill was built around 1285.

During autumn, the park has become a place of beauty with crimson and amber leaves scattering the floor, fungi beginning to grow and wildlife coming out of hiding to stock up on supplies for winter.

Friends of Newmillerdam Country Park and Wakefield Tree Wardens help countryside officers maintaining the park, with their recent activities including the construction of a new boardwalk and the installation of way-marked trails.

The park is open all year round, with the site’s car park open 8am to 6pm Monday to Sunday.

Here are 16 photos of Wakefield’s stunning Newmillerdam Country Park in Autumn taken by reader, Marta Brown.

1 . Historical hotspot Once called Thurstonhaugh, an old Norse name, the area became known as New Mylle on Dam when a new corn-mill was built around 1285. Photo: Marta Brown Photo Sales

2 . Incredible views The park is designated as a local nature reserve, now managed for the sole benefit of wildlife and people. Photo: Marta Brown Photo Sales

3 . Unbe-leaf-able A dazzling display of gold, amber and crimson leaves scatter the floor. Photo: Marta Brown Photo Sales