The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch is hoping there is someone out there for every one of the animals in its care. They are accepting adoption applications and successful applicants will be contacted and invited in to their Animal Centre for a meet and greet. See their website for further information https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/ You can also email them at [email protected] or give them a call on 0113 253 6952.
1. Jess - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed - female/one year six months (approx.)
Although I am starting to like the cosy indoors which would be ideal, a secure and safe place outdoors such as a stable or on a farm close by to my new family’s house might be suitable so I can still be in your company when I am in the mood.
I need an experienced cat owner who is up for a challenge and can continue the work to help me trust people again. I am just looking for a chance to join a family and call a place my own home.
2. Jasmine - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed, female/three years 9 Months (approx.)
I am a sweet and super friendly girl looking for my new family ♥. My favourite pastime is strokes, strokes and more strokes! I could spend all day with my new family. My previous owners moved away and couldn’t take me along with them so now is my chance to find my next forever home and forever family!
3. Autumn - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed, female/two years (approx.)
I am a sweet girl who just needs a bit of time and patience to get to know my new family. Once I am comfortable around you, I will happily come curl up next to you and paw or head butt you to let you know I am ready for strokes! I am shy, so I am looking for an experience cat family that are happy to give me plenty of time to settle and feel confident and comfortable in my new home. I am happy to join a family on my own, but, if you are looking for a pair, I would love to stay with my kitten, Buffy ♥.
4. Roo and Phoenix - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed, female/three years (approx.)
We are both super friendly and love human company so much we just take full advantage of the fuss and attention the volunteers and animal care team give us. We are the best of friends and looking for our new forever family together, it would be great if they were around most of the day to spend lots of time with us both! As we are full of energy and love to play, we need to be able to go out and explore away from busy roads.