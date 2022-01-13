3. Autumn - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed, female/two years (approx.)

I am a sweet girl who just needs a bit of time and patience to get to know my new family. Once I am comfortable around you, I will happily come curl up next to you and paw or head butt you to let you know I am ready for strokes! I am shy, so I am looking for an experience cat family that are happy to give me plenty of time to settle and feel confident and comfortable in my new home. I am happy to join a family on my own, but, if you are looking for a pair, I would love to stay with my kitten, Buffy ♥.