Here are some of the best beauty spots across the district.

Beauty in Wakefield: 16 of the best health and beauty salons in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 24th Mar 2025, 09:00 BST
From manicures to massages – we asked Express readers to name their favourite health and beauty spots from across the district.

In no particular order, here are some of the most highly recommended health and beauty spots for a springtime glow-up in Wakefield.

22 Durkar Low Ln, Durkar, Wakefield WF4 3BN

1. Beauty at Twenty Two

22 Durkar Low Ln, Durkar, Wakefield WF4 3BN Photo: Google Maps

Unit 4, Clarke Hall Farm, 1A Aberford Road, Wakefield WF1 4AL

2. Butterfly Beauty

Unit 4, Clarke Hall Farm, 1A Aberford Road, Wakefield WF1 4AL Photo: Google Maps

4 Queen Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5LL

3. Sabrina Nahe

4 Queen Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5LL Photo: haurashko_ksu

573 Leeds Road, Wakefield, United Kingdom

4. Beauty Therapy by Fran Beckett

573 Leeds Road, Wakefield, United Kingdom Photo: Google Maps

