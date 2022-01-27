Laura Davies writes: There’s nowhere quite like Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP), encountering sculptures in the beautiful landscape is my favourite way to view art.

I have worked in conservation since training at the Victoria and Albert Museum/Royal College of Art in 1995. I love the combination of using creative practice and academic research to problem solve. I'm fortunate to have direct access to amazing artworks.

Over the last decade, I have researched and conserved Barbara Hepworth’s The Family of Man, my favourite work at YSP. Created in 1970, only two sets of the bronze sculptures exist, we’re so lucky to have this important piece of modern art in Yorkshire, the other being in the USA. Hepworth wanted the work to be sited on a hillside and it’s beautifully fitting that it’s in the artist’s hometown of Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Image courtesy Yorkshire Sculpture Park. © Jonty Wilde

Recently, I conserved Hepworth’s Squares with Two Circles and Henry Moore’s Large Totem Head and Upright Motives No. 1 (Glenkiln Cross): No 2; No 7. The Moores required intensive cleaning to remove old waxes, dirt and atmospheric pollutants. They also had signs of surface erosion due to exposure to the often harsh Yorkshire weather. The surface had deteriorated especially the patina which is the original colouration of the bronze applied by the foundry. They are now back to a rich dark brown colour with some dark green texture. Interesting details in the casts are now visible.

YSP is home to a diverse range of sculptures. I once spent a memorable week cleaning Seizure by Roger Hiorns, a 31-tonne installation created using 75,000 litres of liquid copper sulphate. Cleaning the bright blue crystalline was arduous because it is situated inside a bunker but the installation looked completely invigorated on completion.

Working outside I am exposed to the elements. While the weather is sometimes as unpredictable as YSP’s resident sheep, a day in conservation is far from boring. Ensuring artworks look how the artist intended and hearing feedback from visitors is rewarding.

Enjoy the newly refreshed sculptures at YSP, book tickets in advance via http://ysp.org.uk

Image courtesy Yorkshire Sculpture Park. © Jonty Wilde

Image courtesy Yorkshire Sculpture Park. © Jonty Wilde

Image courtesy Yorkshire Sculpture Park. © Jonty Wilde