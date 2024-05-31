Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield Council and Wakefield BID has partnered with WalkSafe, a personal safety app, to offer even more reassurance for people visiting the city centre.

The free app aims to give users further peace of mind when shopping, meeting with friends, commuting or going on a night out.

The app, which is already available to use in Leeds, Bradford and Kirklees, is available to use anywhere in the country but from Friday, June 7, local support services will be shown on the Safety Map up to 4km from Wakefield city centre.

The app has been brought to the district in partnership by Wakefield Council, Wakefield BID and the Safer Together Partnership Wakefield and District and funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “The Walk Safe app is a brilliant concept.

“Even though Wakefield is the safest city in West Yorkshire, the app offers lot of different features and information to give people that extra reassurance when enjoying everything Wakefield has to offer. This is a great way to help people have the best possible experience in our city centre.”

The app has safety features including: WalkSafe – which lets you share your destination, route and estimated arrival time with trusted friends, HomeSafe – which alerts your trusted friends if you fail to arrive at your destination on time and a safety map, which helps you find safe spaces and support.

Emma Kay, WalkSafe App Founder, said: “We are thrilled to be launching in partnership with Wakefield Council on the WalkSafe+ app.

"We know 63% of women prefer to visit pubs, bars and restaurants that have safety initiatives in place. Our national safety map allows users to see exactly where these venues are and plan safer experiences out. We’re delighted to be making the world a safer place together with Wakefield Council.”

Thomas Wales, CEO of Wakefield BID, said: “Ensuring a safer Wakefield directly boosts our local economy by attracting more visitors to our local businesses, supporting a vibrant commercial environment.