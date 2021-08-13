Dog walkers invited to RSPCA 'Paws 4 a Walk' at Thornes Park

Following successful ‘Paws ‘4’ a Walk’ fundraisers in previous years, the branch has decided to revive the annual event to help the local community reconnect after lockdown and promote getting outdoors.

The walk, on Sunday, September 19, is a ticketed event, costing only £6 per dog with all profits going straight towards caring for the rescue dogs, cats and rabbits at their branch.

Those without dogs are still welcome to attend and won’t need to purchase a ticket but donations are encouraged on the day.

The RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield District Branch is inviting dog owners and members of the local community to Thornes Park next month for a fun filled walk and special photo opportunity for you and your pet.

This event will be the first Paws ‘4’ a Walk where dog owners can get a one-to-one photoshoot opportunity with Ben Adams Photography who has captured previous events alongside his independent shoots.

To secure a slot with Ben, it will cost an additional £5 per dog which covers the cost of a HD, fully edited photo that will be emailed straight to the owner.

Ben is an exceptional photographer and has an impressive portfolio of pet portraits showcased on his website, plus edit requests to remove leads or adjust the image can be made so

you really don’t want to miss out!

If you can’t make the walk, there are also photo sessions available with Ben at the branch and slots for this month can be booked here.

The walk is roughly 4km long and fun for all for all of the family. As this is one of the first in-person events in a long time, the branch is encouraging people to get sponsored to take part.

Sally Balmforth, Head of Fundraising and Communications at the branch, is looking forward to seeing sponsored events get back up and running.

She said “we love watching our community support individuals who want to take part in events that might be a little outside of their comfort zone, and seeing the money people raise for our rescues never ceases to amaze us as a branch”.