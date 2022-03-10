English Tourism Week: Here are the top 9 things to do in Wakefield 2022

4. Light up your life

Neon Workshops are running a series of workshops throughout 2022, including two-hour taster sessions on what neon is, what it can be and how to make it, “Neon Sundays”, four hours of demos and exercises with glass, fire, high voltage and noble gas, or even one-on-one tuition sessions offering a more intensive training experience – and of course, whatever the length of workshop, you get to take home your creations at the end of it! Photo: Light Up 2021 Ghost Caribou (c) Andrew Benge.

Photo: Andrew Benge.