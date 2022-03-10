English Tourism Week: Here are the top 9 things to do in Wakefield 2022

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport at Wakefield Council, said: “Our district has so much to offer, with our unique heritage and fantastic cultural
"There’s so much for individuals and families to be part of and to enjoy, so why not start planning some dates for your diaries."
1. Take a walk in the art side
Art Walk is back on March 30 2022 and will feature some fascinating artworks in quirky locations. The Art House has a huge programme of workshops in 2022 – suitable for everyone.
2. Visit a World of Good
This landmark exhibition at Wakefield Museum - featuring famous eco-warriors including Sir David Attenborough and Chris Packham - is running until July. Learn about conservation and how we can all help save the planet. If the exhibition inspires you, head to RSPB Fairburn Ings where you can take part in pond dipping and other exciting events or go on a nature walk through the woodland.
3. Go Off Grid
Off Grid is the title of a new exhibition at The Hepworth Wakefield, celebrating the works of Sheila Hicks. Drawing together over 70 pieces from international public and private collections, this major exhibition will explore the many facets of Hicks’ ground-breaking work – from her intimate Minimes, small woven drawings she creates on a hand-held frame, to large-scale installations that fill gallery spaces with vibrant colour. Other up-coming highlights at The Hepworth include exhibitions of the works of Hannah Starkey and Jadé Fadojutimi.
4. Light up your life
Neon Workshops are running a series of workshops throughout 2022, including two-hour taster sessions on what neon is, what it can be and how to make it, “Neon Sundays”, four hours of demos and exercises with glass, fire, high voltage and noble gas, or even one-on-one tuition sessions offering a more intensive training experience – and of course, whatever the length of workshop, you get to take home your creations at the end of it!
Photo: Light Up 2021 Ghost Caribou (c) Andrew Benge.
Photo: Andrew Benge.