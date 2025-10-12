Farmer Copleys: Pontefract farm named among UK’s best for pumpkin picking
A much loved activity throughout the run up to Halloween for the whole family, farms across Yorkshire and beyond have invested in ensuring families are provided with a fun-filled, spooky day out.
Intrigued to find out more, UK holiday park provider, Verdant Leisure, has analysed Google review ratings and Instagram followers for each venue to conclude the UK’s best pumpkin patches to visit this autumn, with Farmer Copleys ranking as the second best pumpkin patch in the UK.
Placing only behind Kenyon Hall Farm, in Warrington, the Pontefract farm has an average Google review rating of 4.4.
This year, Farmer Copleys have grown over 250,000 pumpkins across 40 different varieties – creating a magical view of multicoloured pumpkins across their fields.
The festival will also feature a variety of street food stalls, fairground rides, live shows and dozens of photo opportunities.
To book tickets, visit: https://farmercopleys.co.uk/events/pumpkin-festival/