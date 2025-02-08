Half-term in Wakefield: Nostell Priory to host activity-packed days of family fun this February

From wild play and bike rides to discovery trails and spring flowers, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy at Nostell this February half-term.

Throughout February half-term, the National Trust Nostell, near Wakefield, will host a variety of exciting, family-friendly activities.

Whatever the weather, there’s lots to do – and by visiting, guests will be supporting conservation projects that help the National Trust to care for Nostell’s natural and cultural treasures.

From February 15 to February 23, step into the enchanting world of Sabine’s Marvellous Medicine and discover the curious remedies of Sabine Winn, who lived in the area centuries ago.

Visitors can pick up a trail sheet, discover the secrets of Sabine’s herbal recipes, and collect ‘ingredients’ for their own marvellous mixture by answering fun quiz questions.

Young adventures can also visit the woodland play area, which has a 30-metre zip wire, go nature exploring around the woods and parkland and spot the resident wildlife which includes swans, herons and squirrels.

Listen for singing birds, and look out for the first flowers of spring, including gorgeous snowdrops, yellow winter aconites and maybe a daffodil or two.

Follow the Fantastic Flowers trail to find out more about the flowers that decorate Nostell.

Inside Nostell’s magnificent Georgian house, which reopens on Saturday, February 15, marvel at Nostell’s amazing Dolls’ House which is full of tiny furniture and beautifully dressed dolls, and it’s home to a tiny glass mouse.

All visitors can explore Nostell’s 300 acres of parkland for free (£5 parking for non-members) every day from 7am to 6pm.