Have a big family picnic with the RSPB Fairburn Ings this Jubilee bank holiday

The sites are two of over 20 RSPB nature reserves across England, Scotland and Wales taking part through half term and the extended Bank Holiday weekend, from Friday, May 27 to Friday. June 10.

As part of the celebrations, families can get involved in having a Big Picnic on the site, whether bringing their own or purchasing from refreshments available at Fairburn Ings and St Aidan's, the RSPB wants to encourage sustainable picnic options for the whole family, to have fun outside together and help the environment.

Other fun activities will also be available including unique themed trails, exploring what wildlife likes to eat and nostalgic games to play in the great outdoors.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the celebrations, families can get involved in having a Big Picnic on the site, whether bringing their own or purchasing from refreshments available at Fairburn Ings and St Aidan's, the RSPB wants to encourage sustainable picnic options for the whole family, to have fun outside together and help the environment.

Families can join characters Detective Hoot, an owl, and Constable Crumbs, a mouse, on the trails to solve clues and have a great day out in nature.

June is a brilliant time of year to get your wildlife-detective hat on at Fairburn Ings and St.Aidan's.

Dragonflies are buzzing around ponds, toadlets are taking their first steps on land, and birds are busy feeding their chicks and darting back and forth from their nests. It’s also the perfect time to enjoy wildflower spectacles in bloom, and some fantastic spring views across the sites.

Jen Sharp, Visitor Experience Manager at Fairburn Ings nature reserve said: “We can’t wait to welcome families and people of all ages to our amazing nature reserves!

"The RSPB Big Picnic is designed to encourage families to spend quality time in nature together this bank holiday weekend and half term, with a focus on how to make a day out fun but also good for the planet.

"We’ve got tons of ideas to help you make your picnic sustainable and delicious. Plus we’re bursting with activities to take part in too – whether it’s our themed quiz trails or doing a spot of pond dipping, we’ve got a variety of activities for everyone.”