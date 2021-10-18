Here are the stories behind why these 10 UK roads are considered to be the most haunted

Thanks to Goodbye car here's where the roads are and why they are considered to be eerie and unearthly.
Whether you believe in ghosts and ghouls or not, it's still interesting to look at their history.
1. The Devil’s Highway
Location: A666 Near Bolton. When you name a road ‘666’, the chances are the future is going to be rife with plenty of occult shenanigans. There have been a number of sightings of a shady figure at the side of the road after the sun goes down, described by eye-witnesses as being hunched over with a slight limp.
2. The Ghost Road
Location: A75 Gretna to Annan. The name kind of speaks for itself here. This road, just over the border between England and Scotland, links Gretna to Annan and is notorious for being extremely badly lit. Driving along pitch black roads can play tricks on the mind at the best of times, especially if you’re aware that this road has seen incidents of the paranormal in the past. Unnervingly, the police have recorded calls from drivers that describe having run over an old man in a tweed suit who they claim was crossing the road. But when they got out to check, the man was nowhere to be seen...
3. M6 Bermuda Triangle
Location: M6 - Named after the infamous Bermuda Triangle, it’s not a surprise to see that it’s gained this nickname for a negative reason. As opposed to the new style road seen above, there have been parts of this route that have been in place for around two thousand years. What is now the M6 used to be travelled across by the Roman’s before the layers of concrete were added, and as such there have been numerous reports of Roman soldiers marching across the road. That’s not all though, as junctions 16-19 are particularly accident prone, leading to more tormented souls being seen, such as hitchhikers that vanish into the night and eyes that have been spotted watching passers by from the bushes. Slightly unnerving...
4. Blue Bell Hill
Location: A229, Kent. This particular road was the scene of an unfortunate tragedy back in November 1965 and has been haunted ever since, in the eyes of many. A young woman was due to be married when she was killed in a car accident. Since then, the woman has been spotted wearing her extravagant wedding dress, veil and all, standing by the side of the road waiting for a lift. The scariest part of the story is that some people claim to have given the woman a lift, only for her to disappear completely soon after...