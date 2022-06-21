Wonderful waterfalls across our county

In pictures: Do go chasing waterfalls

They may not be on the stunning scale of Niagara but Yorkshire has its fair share of falls that make for a beautiful backdrop for walks and picnics with family and friends.

By Zoe Drye
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 12:18 pm
Updated Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 12:21 pm

Here are some of the best ...

1. Janet’s Foss

A small and picturesque waterfall near Malham in the Yorkshire Dales. A small cave behind the falls is reputed to be the home of Jennett, Queen of the Fairies.

2. Lumb Falls

Located to the north of Hebden Bridge, there is a pretty packhorse bridge above the falls. Take care accessing the lower falls as it can be slippery. The site is also popular for wild swimming.

3. Aysgarth Falls

Situated on the River Ure in Wensleydale in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, the falls are a short walk from Aysgarth Fall National Park Centre, many great walks extending from here.

4. Hardraw Force

Home of England`s largest single drop waterfall, near Hawes, the reputed 100 feet drop is set within grounds of historic Green Dragon Inn. Visit the heritage centre and explore walks nearby. Small entrance fee is payable.

