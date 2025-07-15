July heatwave: Your pictures of Wakefield and the surrounding areas in the sunny weather over the weekend

By Catherine Gannon
Published 15th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
People across the Wakefield area enjoyed the glorious sunshine over the weekend, with parts of the country exceeding 30 degrees.

Some made the most of the sunny weather by heading out to beauty spots or going for a picnic, while others relaxed in their gardens at home.

These pictures, sent in by readers, reveal some beautiful shots of the sun beaming down on the city and the surrounding areas.

Take a look through the gallery to see how some readers decided to enjoy the sunshine over the weekend.

Readers' pictures of Wakefield in the sunny weather

Edyta Emilia said: "On the SUP session with Umbrella Canoe Club."

Ewelina Słomińska sent in this picture of a refreshing drink being enjoyed in the garden.

Emmalouise Burnside sent in this picture of Olivia Barnett 'cutting her granny’s lawn'.

