National Trust announce new wilderness wellness trail in Nostell parkland

Autumn is the perfect time of year to treat your senses with a stroll around the National Trust’s extensive parkland at Nostell – especially since they’ve announced a brand new wellness trail to discover.
By Kara McKune
Published 10th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
The trail pinpoints 10 new benches, each with words of advice and mindful activities, all carefully located in tranquil areas by lakes and under tree canopies.

The trail has been created in collaboration with Mindful Movers, a Wakefield-based mental health walking group whose members of the group suggested mindfulness activities based on how they felt at each stop, informing what to find throughout the trail.

With World Mental Health Day taking place today, October 10, the National Trust is encouraging locals to try out the trail, savour the sights, sounds and scents of Nostell’s peaceful parkland in its autumn splendour, and enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of being outdoors in nature.

The National Trust have opened up a brand new trail in Nostell in partnership with Mindful Movers.The National Trust have opened up a brand new trail in Nostell in partnership with Mindful Movers.
The parkland has been in the care of the National Trust since 1953, with full management taken over from the Winn family in 1997.

Visitors can explore Nostell’s 300 acres of parkland for free including its ancient woodland, Georgian treasure house, wildflower meadows and lakes, which are home to a variety of wildlife.

The Trust has also highlighted two of the Wakefield District’s friendly walking groups, organised by Wakefield Council, who regularly come to Nostell to enjoy time in the parkland.

The council’s weekly health walks are on Thursdays and Fridays, and Nordic group walking is on Tuesdays.

To find out more about the walking groups, and how to get involved, visit: https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/sport-and-leisure/sport-activities-and-classes/walking/walking-groups/

