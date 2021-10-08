New 3G football pitch for South Elmsall will be 'fabulous' asset for community

The pitch is likely to be built over the coming months at Frickley Country Park.

Cash for the artificial pitch, to be based at Frickley Country Park, is expected to be signed off next week.

If it is, the pitch will be built and then run by South Elmsall Town Council, who already have a lease on the land there.

The £1.3m of funding needed to create the site will come from Wakefield Council.

Town and district councillor Steve Tulley said he was delighted that the scheme was nearing reality.

"It's something I've been lobbying for for the last 18 months and it'll be a great asset to the south-east of the district," he said.

"I hope it'll serve the community for the next 50 years. It's something we've needed. We've been left behind and on the periphery in the south-east.

"We've been promised this by the council's leadership and I think it will be fabulous.

Frickley Country Park, where the new pitch will be based.

"Anything that helps young people stay active and play sports has to be a good thing. If there's kids growing up in our area who want to be half-decent footballers, we'll now have the facilities to help them do that."

More than 100 teams play football across the Hemsworth and South Elmsall area.

3G pitches have become increasingly popular across the country in recent years, as they are all-weather and far easier to maintain than grassed football pitches.

A council report on the new venue says it will also have floodlights, safety fence lines, toilet facilities, first aid equipment and an office.