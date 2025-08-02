New mural unveiled in South Elmsall inspired by town's coal mining past

A brand new mural highlighting South Elmsall’s deep mining history has been unveiled on one of the town’s busiest streets.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work began on the new mural, which can be found on High Street, earlier this week.

Titled “Ashfall and Bloom”, this vibrant piece is the work of award-winning Yorkshire street artist Peachzz – who has become known for her large-scale wall murals that emphasise realism and bold colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peachzz’s commissioning note explains: “In this piece, a youg Roe deer is gently nestled among vibrant blooms, symboling South Elmsall’s youth.

The High Street mural, titled "Ashfall and Bloom", was designed and developed by Sheffield-born artist Peachzz.

"Behind this serene foreground the misty outlines of coal mining structures linger faint but present, honouring the town’s deep-rooted mining history.

"The contrast between the delicate life in bloom and the industrial past creates a new space in time where legacy and renewal coexist.

"This artwork reflects South Elmsall’s journey from its coal mining past toward a future blooming with possibility”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to creating the mural, artist Peachzz met with local children and residents from Carlton Primary School, the 23 Squadron Air Training Corps and South Elmsall Writers Group and Poetry Group to gather ideas and inspiration.

One business on High Street shared their joy over the new mural.

Adam Fletcher, business development and IT director at Ridley & Hall, said: “As a local business owner, it’s great to see such a commission attracting so much public support.

"Not only does it brighten up the public open space it also celebrates South Elmsall’s past whilst placing a positive focus on the future possibilities”.

The mural project was comissioned by Wakefield Council as part of an ongoing art programmme first launched for ‘Our Year- Wakefield District 2024’.