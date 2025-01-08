Newly installed sculptures at Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP), Wakefield

Barry Flanagan, Large Nijinski on Anvil Point, 2001. Courtesy Waddington Custot and Estate of Barry Flanagan. Photo ©Jonty Wilde, courtesy Yorkshire Sculpture Park

​​The new year brings a new perspective to Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) – it is the perfect time of year to dust off the cobwebs, get outside in the crisp fresh air and explore all YSP has to offer.

By Tara Pomery, assistant producer – Programme and Collections at YSP

Visit and see if you can spot newly installed sculptures by Sophia Vari, David Annesley and Barry Flanagan in the landscape.

As Assistant Producer at YSP, I work closely with the Curatorial and Technical teams to develop and deliver the artistic programme, which includes exhibitions, art outdoors, artist residencies and events. It is a wonderfully varied role, and no two days are the same.

Supporting the installation of artworks is by far one of the most exciting parts of my job, but it certainly can be challenging.

We have a skilled team of Technicians who are experts in installing sculpture in the landscape.

The weather always impacts on the process, and we must also be mindful and take care of the natural surroundings – from veteran trees to the highly protected great-crested newt population.

Over its 48-year history, YSP has welcomed artists from all over the world to spend time here to develop their artistic practice and create artwork.

Spending time in nature is a very important an intrinsic part of the process of developing and staging projects at YSP.

We are custodians of many varied heritage and natural features, and of hundreds of artworks across the estate, both indoors and out.

The dedicated team carries out daily checks on the condition of these artworks, all of which receive weekly cleaning, and professional conservation when needed, to ensure they are protected from the Yorkshire weather and look their best for our visitors.

James Turrell’s Deer Shelter Skyspace is my favourite artwork here. It is a peaceful place to stop and watch the world above go by.

I love how hidden away it is in the Country Park, I’m always jealous of anyone discovering it for the first time!

Next time you’re at YSP, spend five minutes in the Skyspace watching the skies above you, it is gorgeously calm.

A unique place to be rejuvenated this winter, it is fantastic value for money at less than £10 a ticket, discounts are available and under 18s free. http://ysp.org.uk