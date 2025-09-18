Normanton Gala 2025: 14 incredible photos of the festivities and parade as the Normanton Gala returns for 2025

Normanton’s two-day long Gala was held over the weekend, on Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14.

The iconic event, which is a staple in the district’s calender, featured a parade led by the Back Chat Brass Band and included a variety of dancers and community groups from across the district.

The parade marched through Altofts and Normanton, before ending at Haw Hill Park.

At the park, visitors were greeted with an array of stalls, captivating attractions, and thrilling fairground rides for families to enjoy.

There were also numerous live performances across the weekend, including a BMX stunt show and dog racing from Ridgeside Little Nippers.

The Gala ended with an impressive fireworks display that illuminated the sky.

Mayor of Normanton, Coun Tracy Morgan, said: “The Gala is a wonderful opportunity for us to come together as a community, celebrate all that is good about Normanton and Altofts, and create lasting memories.

"I am so proud of what we achieved this weekend and grateful to everyone who played a part in its success.”

Planning for next year’s Gala is already underway, with the Normanton Town Council sharing that they are “looking forward to building on this year’s success to deliver an even bigger and better event in 2026”.

1 . Fabulous fireworks The Gala ended with a spectacular fireworks display. Photo: Lee Todd Photo Sales

2 . Perfect parade The Gala's Parade began in Altofts and made its way into Normanton. Photo: Lee Todd Photo Sales

3 . Normanton Gala 2025 The Normanton Gala returned last weekend. Photo: Lee Todd Photo Sales

4 . Annual celebration This was Normanton's 61st annual Gala. Photo: Lee Todd Photo Sales