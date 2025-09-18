The 61st annual Normanton Gala returned last weekend at Haw Hill Park.placeholder image
Normanton Gala 2025: 14 incredible photos of the festivities and parade as the Normanton Gala returns for 2025

By Kara McKune
Published 18th Sep 2025, 09:00 BST
Thousands of visitors turned out to enjoy a fantastic weekend of community spirit, live entertainment, family activities, and a spectacular parade last weekend as the Normanton Gala returned for 2025.

Normanton’s two-day long Gala was held over the weekend, on Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14.

The iconic event, which is a staple in the district’s calender, featured a parade led by the Back Chat Brass Band and included a variety of dancers and community groups from across the district.

The parade marched through Altofts and Normanton, before ending at Haw Hill Park.

At the park, visitors were greeted with an array of stalls, captivating attractions, and thrilling fairground rides for families to enjoy.

There were also numerous live performances across the weekend, including a BMX stunt show and dog racing from Ridgeside Little Nippers.

The Gala ended with an impressive fireworks display that illuminated the sky.

Mayor of Normanton, Coun Tracy Morgan, said: “The Gala is a wonderful opportunity for us to come together as a community, celebrate all that is good about Normanton and Altofts, and create lasting memories.

"I am so proud of what we achieved this weekend and grateful to everyone who played a part in its success.”

Planning for next year’s Gala is already underway, with the Normanton Town Council sharing that they are “looking forward to building on this year’s success to deliver an even bigger and better event in 2026”.

The Gala ended with a spectacular fireworks display.

1. Fabulous fireworks

The Gala ended with a spectacular fireworks display. Photo: Lee Todd

The Gala's Parade began in Altofts and made its way into Normanton.

2. Perfect parade

The Gala's Parade began in Altofts and made its way into Normanton. Photo: Lee Todd

The Normanton Gala returned last weekend.

3. Normanton Gala 2025

The Normanton Gala returned last weekend. Photo: Lee Todd

This was Normanton's 61st annual Gala.

4. Annual celebration

This was Normanton's 61st annual Gala. Photo: Lee Todd

