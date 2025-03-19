Here are some of the best parks across the district.Here are some of the best parks across the district.
Parks in Wakefield: Nine of the best parks in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford to visit this spring

By Kara McKune
Published 19th Mar 2025, 09:00 BST
Here are nine of the most picturesque and perfect parks across the district to visit this springtime.

Whether you’re looking for a wholesome walk or a fun family picnic, these are not only some of the best parks in the district but in the region as a whole.

Here are nine of the best parks across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, as recommended by Google reviews.

101 Thornes Road, Wakefield WF2 8QD

1. Thornes Park

101 Thornes Road, Wakefield WF2 8QD Photo: Google Maps

Haw Park Lane, Wakefield WF4 2EE

2. Anglers Country Park

Haw Park Lane, Wakefield WF4 2EE Photo: Google Maps

Park Road, Pontefract, WF8 4QD

3. Pontefract Park

Park Road, Pontefract, WF8 4QD Photo: Google Maps

Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF2 7EQ

4. Pugneys Country Park

Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF2 7EQ Photo: Google Maps

