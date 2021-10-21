Pick a pumpkin and have a fun day out at the Farmer Copley's Pumpkin Experience

The Not-so-Wicked Witch of the West at the Farmer Copleys Pumpkin Festival

The festival is taking place at Ravensknowle Farm on Pontefract Road from now until October 31.

Attractions include a tractor ride, bird of prey shows, archery, vintage rides, storytime, Magical Mr Zen, face painting and Riverside Paint A Pot.

There's a daily fancy dress competition and plenty of photo opportunities including a Chevy truck and famous ‘How Tall This Fall board’ to see how much you grown since last season.

The sun sets over Farmer Copleys pumpkin field

The Pumpkin Princess and ‘Not so Wicked’ Witch of the West will be on hand to help you find your perfect pumpkin and the witch may even have a little prize for your best outfits.

Heather Copley said: "For 2021, we have grown around 200,000 pumpkins and these are over 27 different varieties including Baby Bear, Munchkin, Atlantic Giant, Racer, Cinderella, Howden, Casperita, Goosebump, Pumpkin Rouge and Polar Bear.

"Each day we have welcomed around 5,000 visitors and many are staying for a large part of the day to take place in the activities.

"The pumpkins are especially wonderful this year and the whole event has a lovely atmosphere surrounding it."

All tickets must be booked in advance with weekend tickets selling out each year.