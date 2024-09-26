Places in Wakefield: 12 of the funniest and strangest street names across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

We asked Express readers to share their favourite weirdly-named streets throughout the district.
1. Salt Pie Alley
If you head to Salt Pie Alley, just outside the city centre, expecting a slice - you'll be sorely disappointed! Photo: Google Maps
2. Foljambe Street
The street names comes from the old French word for foolish/silly. Photo: Google Maps
3. Blue Butts
This funnily named street can be found in Ossett. Photo: Google Maps
4. Hell Lane
The road, which is notorious in Wakefield, is also aptly home to Yorkshire Scare Grounds. Photo: Google Maps