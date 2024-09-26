Places in Wakefield: 12 of the funniest and strangest street names across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Here are some of the strangest street names across the district.placeholder image
By Kara McKune
Published 26th Sep 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 13:43 BST
From Salt Pie Alley to Blue Butts – here are some of the strangest street names across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.

We asked Express readers to share their favourite weirdly-named streets throughout the district.

If you head to Salt Pie Alley, just outside the city centre, expecting a slice - you'll be sorely disappointed!

1. Salt Pie Alley

If you head to Salt Pie Alley, just outside the city centre, expecting a slice - you'll be sorely disappointed! Photo: Google Maps

The street names comes from the old French word for foolish/silly.

2. Foljambe Street

The street names comes from the old French word for foolish/silly. Photo: Google Maps

This funnily named street can be found in Ossett.

3. Blue Butts

This funnily named street can be found in Ossett. Photo: Google Maps

The road, which is notorious in Wakefield, is also aptly home to Yorkshire Scare Grounds.

4. Hell Lane

The road, which is notorious in Wakefield, is also aptly home to Yorkshire Scare Grounds. Photo: Google Maps

