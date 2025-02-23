Reader pictures: 12 incredible photos of the stunning scenery in and around Wakefield

Wakefield is filled with beauty, and that has been captured by many talented photographers across the district.

Have you taken a great photo while out and about in the Wakefield area that you would like to share?

Email your favourite photos to [email protected]

Please include your full name and a brief description of the image.

1 . Thornes Park Sue Billcliffe shared this gorgeous photo at Thornes Park. Photo: Sue Billcliffe Photo Sales

2 . Spectacular sunset The incredible sunset at Wintersett reservoir. Photo: Sue Billcliffe Photo Sales

3 . Captivating crocus The crocus at Thornes Park, captured by Sue Billcliffe. Photo: Sue Billcliffe Photo Sales

4 . Nostell Priory The gorgeous winter aconites at Nostell Priory, captured by Steve Turner. Photo: Steve Turner Photo Sales