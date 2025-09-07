Reader pictures: 14 spectacular photos of the stunning scenery as autumn begins in Wakefield

Wakefield is filled with beauty that has been captured by many talented photographers across the district.

Now, as the leaves begin to fall and the evenings draw in – the incredible autumnal atmosphere allows photographers to capture more beautiful photos.

Have you taken a great photo while out and about in the Wakefield area that you would like to share?

Email your favourite photos to [email protected]

Please include your full name and a brief description of the image.

Here are 14 photos of the incredible autumnal scenery across the district, taken by Wakefield Express readers.

1 . Wintersett Reservoir Sue Billcliffe shared this amazing photo of Wintersett Reservoir. Photo: Sue Billcliffe

2 . Stanley Ferry Barges next to the Stanley Ferry pub, captured by Steve Turner. Photo: Steve Turner

3 . Wakefield Cathedral Steve Turner shared this great snap of Wakefield Cathedral. Photo: Steve Turner

4 . South Kirkby Enjoying the autumn air in South Kirkby, taken by Mark Andrews. Photo: Mark Andrews