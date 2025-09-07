Talented Express readers have shared their incredible photos, taken across Wakefield.placeholder image
Reader pictures: 14 spectacular photos of the stunning scenery as autumn begins in Wakefield

By Kara McKune
Published 7th Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
Photographers across Wakefield have shared some of their best snaps as autumn descends on the district.

Wakefield is filled with beauty that has been captured by many talented photographers across the district.

Now, as the leaves begin to fall and the evenings draw in – the incredible autumnal atmosphere allows photographers to capture more beautiful photos.

Have you taken a great photo while out and about in the Wakefield area that you would like to share?

Email your favourite photos to [email protected]

Please include your full name and a brief description of the image.

Here are 14 photos of the incredible autumnal scenery across the district, taken by Wakefield Express readers.

Sue Billcliffe shared this amazing photo of Wintersett Reservoir.

1. Wintersett Reservoir

Sue Billcliffe shared this amazing photo of Wintersett Reservoir. Photo: Sue Billcliffe

Barges next to the Stanley Ferry pub, captured by Steve Turner.

2. Stanley Ferry

Barges next to the Stanley Ferry pub, captured by Steve Turner. Photo: Steve Turner

Steve Turner shared this great snap of Wakefield Cathedral.

3. Wakefield Cathedral

Steve Turner shared this great snap of Wakefield Cathedral. Photo: Steve Turner

Enjoying the autumn air in South Kirkby, taken by Mark Andrews.

4. South Kirkby

Enjoying the autumn air in South Kirkby, taken by Mark Andrews. Photo: Mark Andrews

