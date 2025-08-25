Reader pictures: Incredible photos of the stunning summer scenery in and around Wakefield

Wakefield is filled with beauty, and that has been captured by many talented photographers.

Have you taken a great photo while out and about in the Wakefield area that you would like to share?

Email your favourite photos to [email protected]

Please include your full name and a brief description of the image.

1 . The Hepworth Wakefield The Hepworth looking lovely under blue skies, in a great photo taken by Steve Turner. Photo: Steve Turner Photo Sales

2 . Sunset sunflowers Gorgeous sunflowers in the sunset, captured by Sue Billcliffe. Photo: Sue Billcliffe Photo Sales

3 . Calder Navigation River Steve shared this beautiful photo of the Calder Navigation River in the summer. Photo: Steve Turner Photo Sales

4 . Fabulous fox Sue Billcliffe shared this impressive photo of a fox posing nicely in a field in Wakefield. Photo: Sue Billcliffe Photo Sales