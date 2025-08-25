Reader pictures: Incredible photos of the stunning summer scenery in and around Wakefield

Wakefield is filled with beauty, and that has been captured by many talented photographers.
1. The Hepworth Wakefield
The Hepworth looking lovely under blue skies, in a great photo taken by Steve Turner. Photo: Steve Turner
2. Sunset sunflowers
Gorgeous sunflowers in the sunset, captured by Sue Billcliffe. Photo: Sue Billcliffe
3. Calder Navigation River
Steve shared this beautiful photo of the Calder Navigation River in the summer. Photo: Steve Turner
4. Fabulous fox
Sue Billcliffe shared this impressive photo of a fox posing nicely in a field in Wakefield. Photo: Sue Billcliffe