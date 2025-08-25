These incredible photos were taken by Express readers across the district.placeholder image
Reader pictures: Incredible photos of the stunning summer scenery in and around Wakefield

By Kara McKune
Published 25th Aug 2025, 19:00 BST
Readers have shared some of their best photos of the stunning scenery across the district.

Wakefield is filled with beauty, and that has been captured by many talented photographers.

Have you taken a great photo while out and about in the Wakefield area that you would like to share?

Email your favourite photos to [email protected]

Please include your full name and a brief description of the image.

The Hepworth looking lovely under blue skies, in a great photo taken by Steve Turner.

1. The Hepworth Wakefield

The Hepworth looking lovely under blue skies, in a great photo taken by Steve Turner. Photo: Steve Turner

Gorgeous sunflowers in the sunset, captured by Sue Billcliffe.

2. Sunset sunflowers

Gorgeous sunflowers in the sunset, captured by Sue Billcliffe. Photo: Sue Billcliffe

Steve shared this beautiful photo of the Calder Navigation River in the summer.

3. Calder Navigation River

Steve shared this beautiful photo of the Calder Navigation River in the summer. Photo: Steve Turner

Sue Billcliffe shared this impressive photo of a fox posing nicely in a field in Wakefield.

4. Fabulous fox

Sue Billcliffe shared this impressive photo of a fox posing nicely in a field in Wakefield. Photo: Sue Billcliffe

