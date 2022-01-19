Have you taken a great photo while out and about in Pontefract?
1. By Denise Rowlinson, Castleford
Looking for shade at Ledston, near Castleford
2. By Denise Rowlinson, Castleford
Cooling off under Methley Bridge, Castleford
3. By Denise Rowlinson, Castleford
Idyllic Ledston town near Castleford
4. By Ken Czmeiduch
Mother and chicks (looks like she has made her mind up who is favourite)