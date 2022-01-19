Reader pictures from 2021

Reader pictures: Some of your best snaps taken in and around Pontefract and Castleford in 2021

A great selection of pictures that have appeared in our Picture of the Week series throughout 2021.

By Jane Chippindale
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 9:36 am
Updated Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 9:51 am

Have you taken a great photo while out and about in Pontefract?

Send it to us for our reader picture of the week feature. Email your photo as a jpeg file to [email protected]Please include your full name, daytime contact details and a brief description of the image.

1. By Denise Rowlinson, Castleford

Looking for shade at Ledston, near Castleford

Photo Sales

2. By Denise Rowlinson, Castleford

Cooling off under Methley Bridge, Castleford

Photo Sales

3. By Denise Rowlinson, Castleford

Idyllic Ledston town near Castleford

Photo Sales

4. By Ken Czmeiduch

Mother and chicks (looks like she has made her mind up who is favourite)

Photo Sales
PontefractCastleford
Next Page
Page 1 of 5