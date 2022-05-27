RSPCA Wakefield invites you to this year's summer fair and dog show

The summer fair, taking place on June 18 from 12pm-3pm. is an annual event that takes place at the charity’s animal centre, and this year it’s set to be bigger than ever with the launch of their debut ‘#ReuseForRescues Kilo Sale’.

Their annual dog show is back too of course, with categories including ‘The Loveliest Lady’, ‘Cutest Puppy’ and ‘Best Trick’.

The final prize will be awarded to the winner of ‘Best in Show’ who will receive a rosette and be showcased on their social media channels.

In addition to the dog show, the fair will have refreshments available including a local ice cream van, and you will be able to explore a host of stalls from local businesses.

The branch will have several games with lots of prizes up for grabs too, so children are encouraged to come along, with all money raised helping the rescues in their care.

There will also be an exciting raffle with a variety of prizes which will be drawn just before the events ends at 3pm.

Sally Balmforth, Head of Fundraising and Communications said: “It’s always such a fun day and we love getting to meet our regular supporters in person and invite new members of the community into the Animal Centre too. It’s a great opportunity to get staff, volunteers, supporters and our rescues all in the same place for an afternoon of fun and fundraising.

“We make sure this event is pet friendly and are always delighted when previous adopters bring their rescues back to our branch to reunite with staff and show us how they’re getting on.

"It’s a full circle moment as fundraisers like the summer fair help us to carry on the essential work we do with our rescue dogs, cats and rabbits to make sure they find their forever families too.”

The branch has been running the event for several years, but this year it will be in conjunction with the National RSPCA ‘One Fun Day’ event taking place on the June 18 across over 40 RSPCA branches.

No two events are the same, but if you live in Leeds, Wakefield or the surrounding area you can attend the summer fair with your two or four-legged family and friends.

Andrea Loftus, Digital Marketing and Communications Assistant at the branch said: “This year is going to be very collaborative as our retail team will be hosting our first ever ‘#ReuseForRescues Kilo Sale’ in the arena during the event.

"We have three charity shops in Rothwell, Roundhay and Wakefield and will be opening our fourth in Morley very soon.

"A lot of our supporters don’t know about our eBay site and charity shops so we hope the event will introduce them to this side of our fundraising and that people will buy some great preloved items for a fraction of the retail cost!”

No booking is needed, but the team recommend getting there at 12pm if you want to register your dog in the annual dog show as it starts at 1pm.