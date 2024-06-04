Wakefield is filled with beauty, and that has been captured by many talented photographers across the district this past season.

These incredible photos were all captured by Express reader, and talented photographer, Sue Billcliffe.

Have you taken a great photo while out and about in the Wakefield area that you would like to share?

Email your favourite photos to [email protected]

Please include your full name and a brief description of the image.

Here are 14 photos of the incredible views across the district, taken by Wakefield Express reader, Sue Billcliffe.

Goslings galore! Sue Billcliffe shared this adorable photo of the baby goslings at Anglers Country Park.

Stunning scenery Sue Billcliffe shared this gorgeous snap of the daffodils outside Waterton Hall Hotel.

Stunning sunset Sue Billcliffe shared this stunning snap of the poppies in front of a gorgeous wakefield sunset.

Cygnets Sue Billcliffe shared this cute snap of a swan and her cygnets, taken at Nostell Priory.