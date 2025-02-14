The 12 best driving instructors across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford - as recommended by you!

Learning to drive can be nerve-wracking and sometimes needs a bit of trial and error to find the instructor that you’re comfortable with who will help you that all important pass.
Here are 12 of the best driving instructors from across the district, as recommended by Express readers.
1. Rob Vause
Instructor Rob Vause was described by clients as "patient" and "knowledgeable" and can be contacted via: [email protected]
2. Simon Pickering
Simon Pickering was described by clients as a "fantastic instructor" who is "patient and friendly". He cna be contacted via: 07831 603 808
3. Chris Allanson Adi Sabre
Chris, owner at Sabre School of Motoring, was described as "reliable" and "so helpful!". He can be contacted via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chris.allanson.9
4. Chloe Bond
One client shared she "wouldn't have made it to test without Chloe", from Go Auto - Driving Lessons, who can be contacted via: [email protected]
