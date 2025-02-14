Here are some of the best driving instructors across Wakefield.Here are some of the best driving instructors across Wakefield.
The 12 best driving instructors across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford - as recommended by you!

By Kara McKune
Published 14th Feb 2025, 19:00 GMT
We asked Express readers to share their recommendations for driving instructors across the district.

Learning to drive can be nerve-wracking and sometimes needs a bit of trial and error to find the instructor that you’re comfortable with who will help you that all important pass.

Here are 12 of the best driving instructors from across the district, as recommended by Express readers.

Instructor Rob Vause was described by clients as "patient" and "knowledgeable" and can be contacted via: robert.vause@tiscali.co.uk

1. Rob Vause

Simon Pickering was described by clients as a "fantastic instructor" who is "patient and friendly". He cna be contacted via: 07831 603 808

2. Simon Pickering

Chris, owner at Sabre School of Motoring, was described as "reliable" and "so helpful!". He can be contacted via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chris.allanson.9

3. Chris Allanson Adi Sabre

One client shared she "wouldn't have made it to test without Chloe", from Go Auto - Driving Lessons, who can be contacted via: goautolessons@icloud.com

4. Chloe Bond

