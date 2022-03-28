The 7 deadly spring plants pet owners should avoid

However, pet owners are being advised to be very careful of the varieties they bring into the home, with some being highly toxic to animals.

Some varieties of spring-flowering plants are beautiful to look at, but may contain toxic elements towards animals, including dogs.

Experts at Pooch and Mutt are warning pet owners to keep them safe this spring, sharing a list of pet-safe plants as well as some to avoid.

What to do if you think your dog has eaten a toxic plant?

Vet Dr Linda Simon provides tips on what to do if you think your dog may have eaten, touched or inhaled something that it shouldn't have:

- Speak to your vet straight away to find out the best course of action.

- Never try to make your dog sick before speaking to your vet. This can cause further complications which may harm your dog.

- Keep an eye out for symptoms or a change in your pets’ temperament or behaviour.

1. Tulips Tulips, perhaps one of the most common blooms in spring, can cause gastrointestinal problems accompanied by central nervous system depression and even convulsions.

2. Daffodils Effects from poisoning from daffodils can include vomiting, stomach upset and salivation but can escalate to dogs appearing sleepy, wobbly on their legs, or collapsing. In more serious cases, fits and changes to heart rate, body temperature and blood pressure. Dogs can also become unwell if they drink water from a vase containing daffodils

3. Bluebells All parts of this plant contain toxins that can affect the heart, but it's rare for dogs to eat enough to cause these effects. Within a few hours of eating, dogs may be sick, have stomach pains or can have an upset stomach, which may contain streaks of blood.

4. Tomato Plant With spring/summer comes tomato plants in the garden. Make sure to keep dogs clear, though, as they can cause weakness, gastrointestinal problems, drowsiness, dilated pupils, slow heart rate, and confusion.