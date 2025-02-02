If you’re planning on proposing this Valentine’s Day, there are plenty of scenic spots around Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford that would make ideal romantic settings.
From impressive architecture to the peaceful outdoors, click through the gallery for some inspiration of places to propose around the Wakefield area.
1. Wakefield Cathedral
The stunning architecture of Wakefield Cathedral would provide a romantic backdrop for a proposal. A perfect location for its proximity to city centre restaurants, providing an ideal place to propose after a candlelit dinner. Photo: Scott Merrylees
2. Nostell
Offering rose and menagerie gardens, plus 300 acres of parkland and ancient woodland, the grounds of Nostell would be a scenic place to propose. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees
3. Yorkshire Sculpture Park
Just seven miles outside of Wakefield, the park provides a tranquil setting for exploring incredible sculptures and taking in the beautiful scenery. Its restaurant - The Weston - provides panoramic views of the park and could be ideal to enjoy a romantic meal before a proposal in the grounds. Picture: James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
4. Pontefract Castle
For those interested in history, a romantic stroll around the ruins of Pontefract Castle could make a stunning setting for a proposal. Photo: Catherine Gannon
