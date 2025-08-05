Wakefield from above: Incredible drone footage shows Dragon Boat Race 2025 at Pugneys Country Park

A drone has captured the impressive 16th annual Rotary Dragon Boat Challenge, that took place at Pugneys Country Park last month.

Organised by the Chantry Rotary Club and Normanton Rotary Club, the Dragon Boat Challege took place last month, on Saturday, July 12.

Now in it’s 16th year, the first event took place in 2008 and, with the exception of the two years during the coronavirus lockdown, has taken place every year since.

This year, 18 teams took to the lake in their incredible boats, enjoying a wonderful day out at the Country Park.

Each team took part in three heats, racing against two other teams.

Overall, the fastest times decided who would take part in the two finals.

The main final, for the fastest six boats of the day, was won by a team called Stuart’s Big Kiss – named in honour of Stuart Wardell who was one of the Challenge’s original team that helped to launch the event in 2008.

This year, the Challenge’s organising committee used a drone to capture incredible sky high footage of the event.

The footage shows the various races that took place at Pugneys Country Park throughout the day, the support from the large crowds and the fun costumes worn by teams.

The Dragon Boat Challenge will return in 2026, with the date currently set for July 11.