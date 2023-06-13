News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield Hospice fundraising event hailed a 'paw-some' success - take a peek at these pictures of pooches on charity dog walk!

More than 100 happy hounds and their families put their best paws forward to raise vital funds for Wakefield Hospice.
By Kara McKune
Published 13th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST

The second annual Wakefield Walkies, which took place in Carr Lodge Park, Horbury, kicked off with a sponsored dog walk followed with an afternoon of family friendly activities including dog shows, have-a- go agility sessions, stalls, entertainment and more.

The popular canine event, which took place on Sunday (June 11), welcomed hounds from throughout the district in honour of Wakefield Hospice, with all funds raised donated to the life-saving work the charity provides.

Extra doggy water stations, paddling pools and shaded areas were set up as precautions were taken to combat the heat, with temperatures rising above 25°C in the afternoon.

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice, said: “We had a great day on Sunday welcoming dogs from far and wide to our second annual Wakefield Walkies event.

“It was great to see so many families out enjoying the day with their four-legged companions, all whilst raising vital funds to support the care provided at Wakefield Hospice.

“We would like to say a big thank you to our Event Sponsors Richard Alan Engineering for their kind support of this year’s event, to all of our dog show category sponsors, to event partners Barkley & Co, to all of our stall holders who joined us for the day, to our event photographers and of course to our wonderful army of volunteers, without whom events like these could not take place.”

Wakefield Walkies is set to return next year.

To find out more about Wakefield Hospice’s upcoming events visit www.wakefieldhospice.org.

The event took place at Carr Lodge Park in Horbury.

1. Paw-some!

The event took place at Carr Lodge Park in Horbury.

Over 100 dogs and their families ventured out in the summer sun.

2. Having a ball!

Over 100 dogs and their families ventured out in the summer sun.

Wakefield Hospice's sponsored dog walk in Horbury

3. Su-paw-stars

Wakefield Hospice's sponsored dog walk in Horbury

The event featured an afternoon of family friendly activities.

4. Wakefield Walkies

The event featured an afternoon of family friendly activities.

