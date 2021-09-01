Among this week's best photos are snaps of wildlife, industrial views and, of course, a series of incredible sunsets.

Wakefield Weekly: 16 of your best photos taken in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

With summer almost over for another year and autumn days setting in, Wakefield's photographers are seizing the opportunity to explore the district in search of the perfect photo.

By Leanne Clarke
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 10:16 am

Among this week's best photos are snaps of wildlife, industrial views and, of course, a series of incredible sunsets.

Want to be featured in future weeks?

Post your photos with the hashtag #WakefieldWeekly, or email your submissions to [email protected] with the subject line Wakefield Weekly.

1. Farming

Sue Billcliffe shared her photo, "Out and about late evening watching the farmers in the fields."

Photo: Sue Billcliffe

Photo Sales

2. Newmillerdam

Mary Ann Arkley shared her photo saying: "Newmillerdam, peace and tranquility."

Photo: Mary Ann Arkley

Photo Sales

3.

Helen Maris shared this photo taken by her 16-year-old son.

Photo Sales

4. Coast

Shelly Hiorns said: "Visit to the the East Coast last week. My son holding the moon."

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4