Wakefield Weekly: 18 of your best photos taken in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

From sunsets and sunrise to family time and a 'UFO' over Pontefract, our district's photographers have been out once again capturing some stunning sights.

By Leanne Clarke
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 9:38 am

We love seeing and sharing your photos, so please keep sending them in!

1. Sunrise

Wendy Stockdale shared her photo of a cold Hiendley reservoir at sunrise.

2. Harvest Moon

Sue Billcliffe took this photo of the Harvest Moon lookng like a toadstool at sunrise.·

3.

Margaret Blackman captured a frog enjoying a rest.

4.

Shelly Hiorns took this stunning photo of the sun rising in Ryhill.

