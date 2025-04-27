1 . Where to run in and around Wakefield

Nostell Parkrun: A reader suggestion, the Nostell Parkrun starts at 9am on Saturdays just a five minute walk from the car park off Doncaster Road in Wragby. The two lap course takes in the stunning surroundings of the National Trust site and finishes outside the manor house. As with all Parkruns, the route is 5km and is free to attend. More information can be found at: https://www.parkrun.org.uk/nostell/ Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees