With thousands taking part in races such as the London Maratho n every year, running is as popular as ever.
Not only is it a great way to exercise and meet new people, running is also the perfect opportunity to explore new routes and trails around where you live.
If you’re wanting to get into running this spring but don’t know where to start, we’ve put together a list of picturesque routes of approximately 5km around the Wakefield area, as well as some reader-suggested clubs and Parkruns to help you get started.
Click through the list to find some inspiration for your next run in the Wakefield area.
1. Where to run in and around Wakefield
Nostell Parkrun: A reader suggestion, the Nostell Parkrun starts at 9am on Saturdays just a five minute walk from the car park off Doncaster Road in Wragby. The two lap course takes in the stunning surroundings of the National Trust site and finishes outside the manor house. As with all Parkruns, the route is 5km and is free to attend. More information can be found at: https://www.parkrun.org.uk/nostell/ Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees
2. Where to run in and around Wakefield
Ackworth Road Runners: A reader suggestion, Ackworth Road Runners is a club based at Ackworth Cricket Club on Wakefield Road. The club meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays, offering a variety of groups for different paces. It also offers a 'Couch to 5k' programme for those just starting out. More information can be found at: ackworthroadrunners.org Photo: Google
3. Where to run in and around Wakefield
Aire and Calder Navigation Circular: This 5.5km route near Normanton takes in picturesque views of the canal starting and ending near the Fairies Hill Lock next to Whitwood Golf Course. The full route can be found by searching 'Aire and Calder Navigation Short Circular' at: alltrails.com Photo: Google
4. Where to run in and around Wakefield
Carleton Running Community: A reader suggestion, Carleton Running Community is a club that meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from The Carleton pub in Pontefract. It offers 20 minute out-and-back runs, as well as a 'Couch to 5k' programme and sessions focusing on technique. More information can be found at: carletonrunning.co.uk Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.