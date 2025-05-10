3 . Diesel

Diesel is a male German shepherd and is two years and nine months old. He has a congenital condition affecting his front left leg and tail, but is "happy, pain-free, and full of life." He walks well on a lead and knows lots of commands. Diesel's new household would ideally be an adult-only one. More adoption information can be found at: https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/dogs/diesel/ Photo: RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch