Meet the adorable animals at RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch looking for new homes

By Catherine Gannon
Published 10th May 2025, 06:00 BST
Here are the animals in Wakefield looking for a forever home.

If you are looking to welcome a pet into your home, the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch have a number of adorable cats and dogs waiting to be rehomed.

The branch, on Moor Knoll Lane in East Ardsley, asks applicants to fill out an online questionnaire before being invited to the centre for a meet and greet.

If successful, new owners then pay an adoption fee which covers neutering, a full course of vaccinations, flea and worm treatment, microchipping (registered to the adopter), regular vet health checks, and post-adoption advice, and enables the charity to continue its work.

Information about the process can be found at: https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/adoptionprocess/

Click through the list to see the animals looking for a new home.

Animals up for adoption at RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch. Picture: RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch

Charlie is a three-year-old male domestic short hair. He is tabby and white and is looking for a home where he can gets lots of interaction and attention. Find out more adoption information at: https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/cats/charlie/

Diesel is a male German shepherd and is two years and nine months old. He has a congenital condition affecting his front left leg and tail, but is "happy, pain-free, and full of life." He walks well on a lead and knows lots of commands. Diesel's new household would ideally be an adult-only one. More adoption information can be found at: https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/dogs/diesel/

Marlene, Denzil, and Trigger are around two months old and are all male domestic short hairs. Ideally they would be rehomed together, but could be rehomed individually or as a pair. More adoption information can be found at: https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/cats/marlene-denzil-trigger/

