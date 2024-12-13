Wakefield-born vet fetches UK’s most dog-friendly vet practice at prestigious national awards

Behavet, founded by Wakefield-born Dr Tom Mitchell and resident Susan Mitchell, his mother and practice manager, has won at the prestigious DogFriendly Awards.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The practice was named the winner in the “Vets & Well Being” category at the prestigious DogFriendly Awards 2024, following a record-breaking public vote.

In an unprecedented landslide, Behavet earned the backing of over 600 of their clients who all left glowing reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Behavet is the largest pet behaviour clinic in the UK - that aims to transform the lives of pets and their owners.

Behavet, founded by a popular Wakefield-born vet, has won a prestigious national award.

Led by Wakefield-born veterinarian and dog trainer, Dr. Tom Mitchell, the business has grown to become one of the most popular remote behaviour practices in the world.

A team of certified veterinarian behaviourists reach pet owners worldwide through remote consultations on Zoom to provide expert, tailored behaviour transformation plans.

On receiving the award, Dr Tom Mitchell, founder of Behavet and Help! My Dog, said, “Winning this award is a true honour, especially because it reflects our client’s trust and appreciation for what we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In a world of conflicting advice about dog training, we’re proud to be recognised for the positive methods we use that literally changes lives.

“It’s a testament to the dedication of our incredible team and the pets and loving owners we’re privileged to help every day.”

Behavet was praised for its friendly, accessible, professional approach and the knowledge and experience they bring to behaviour consults as well as being supportive and encouraging to clients.

To find out more about Behavet, visit: https://www.beha.vet/