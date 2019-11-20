Christmas celebrations began on Monday night at Pontefract towns Christmas light switch on event.

Photos from Pontefract Christmas lights switch on 2019

The town was transformed into a light up winter wonderland on Monday night, can you spot any familiar faces?

1. Festive

The Harribo Bear was joined by Holly and the Sunbeams on stage to switch on the lights.

2. Harribo Bear

Happy faces brighten the stage in Pontefract's Market Place.

3. All Smiles

Stage performances began at 4pm to get the crowd in the festive spirit.

4. Entertainment

