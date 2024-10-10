Pontefract's Prince of Wales Hospice shines spotlight on charity shops and their vital role in funding their services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract is using Hospice Care Week (October 7 to October 13) to speak up about hospice shops, which is currently contributing more to their funding than the government.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hospice, which cares for and supports patients with life-limiting illness and their families, is only partially funded by the NHS, with the rest of the money raised through community support.

Now, The Prince of Wales Hospice wants to celebrate the brilliant contribution of their hospice shops and to thank their volunteers for their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Hogarth, retail operations manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “Our Hospice costs £5.4 million to run per year, and only about 35% is covered by the NHS.

In honour of Hospice Care Week, The Prince of Wales Hospice has thanked the work of volunteers in their charity chops across Wakefield.

"It means we must raise £3.5 million a year through donations, fundraising events and our charity shops.

“We have 10 second-hand shops in the Wakefield district. In the last financial year, they brought in sales of around £1.5 million.

"These shops are run by our staff and over 100 volunteers from the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their enthusiasm and passion is incredible, and they are integral to the success of our shops and the vital funding we receive from them.”

Jade, a volunteer for the Fitzwilliam Hospice shop, said: “I wanted a new hobby to challenge myself and do something different.

"I have been volunteering for the Hospice shop for three years and it has boosted my confidence.

"I definitely recommend volunteering forvThe Prince of Wales Hospice. The staff are friendly, the customers are lovely, it’s really fun.”

To find out more about volunteering at a Hospice shop, visit: https://www.pwh.org.uk/vacancies/volunteering/retail-volunteer