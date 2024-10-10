Pontefract's Prince of Wales Hospice shines spotlight on charity shops and their vital role in funding their services
The Hospice, which cares for and supports patients with life-limiting illness and their families, is only partially funded by the NHS, with the rest of the money raised through community support.
Now, The Prince of Wales Hospice wants to celebrate the brilliant contribution of their hospice shops and to thank their volunteers for their work.
Kevin Hogarth, retail operations manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “Our Hospice costs £5.4 million to run per year, and only about 35% is covered by the NHS.
"It means we must raise £3.5 million a year through donations, fundraising events and our charity shops.
“We have 10 second-hand shops in the Wakefield district. In the last financial year, they brought in sales of around £1.5 million.
"These shops are run by our staff and over 100 volunteers from the local community.
"Their enthusiasm and passion is incredible, and they are integral to the success of our shops and the vital funding we receive from them.”
Jade, a volunteer for the Fitzwilliam Hospice shop, said: “I wanted a new hobby to challenge myself and do something different.
"I have been volunteering for the Hospice shop for three years and it has boosted my confidence.
"I definitely recommend volunteering forvThe Prince of Wales Hospice. The staff are friendly, the customers are lovely, it’s really fun.”
To find out more about volunteering at a Hospice shop, visit: https://www.pwh.org.uk/vacancies/volunteering/retail-volunteer
