Reasons behind famous Shalamar takeaway party video explained for the very first time

A video of a late-night party at a Wakefield takeaway, which hit national headlines after going viral, has been explained for the very first time.

A clip of customers dancing to music inside Shalamar, on Westgate, was posted online in 2015 and is now etched into the minds of many local revellers.

But the incident landed Shalamar's bosses in hot water with the authorities, as it had no licence to play music.

Now, four years later, the takeaway's then boss has revealed he put the dance tracks on because it was his friend's birthday, and he says he regrets it.

Mohammed Ramzan was speaking at a licensing hearing on Friday, where Shalamar's new manager was trying to obtain permission to stay open after 11pm.

Mr Ramzan, who now runs local cab firm Ace Taxis, said: "Back in 2015, when that incident took place, it was one of my friend's birthdays.

"I was completely out of order. It went on YouTube and social media. I knew it was wrong.

"I was 16 when I started working in takeaways, but that was the first time, the only time that I've ever had any trouble."

Mr Ramzan, who was described as a friend of Shalamar's new manager Saqib Ali, urged councillors to grant a temporary licence allowing it to open late next weekend.

The premises was banned from opening after 11pm earlier this year after a series of conditions were breached under previous management.

Mr Ramzan added: "As local businesses we need to help each other out.

"Mr Ali's been involved at another premises and there's been any issues.

"I guarantee you, if Shalamar is granted a licence until 5am, it's good for business and it's good for Wakefield."

But councillors later rejected the application, after hearing objections from West Yorkshire Police.

Local Democracy Reporting Service