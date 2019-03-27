City takeaway could be in trouble again for licence breaches

A city centre takeaway which was stripped of its licence after a video emerged of revellers partying inside the shop could be in trouble again.

Last year Wakefield Council's licensing sub-committee removed Shalamar's late-night refreshment licence, which allowed to it to serve customers between 11pm and 5am.

Footage dating back to 2015 emerged on Youtube of people dancing and partying inside the Westgate takeaway to loud music, despite it not being licensed for regulated entertainment.

Last year police claimed there was “a continued failure to support the prevention of crime and disorder”.

Following an appeal, a stringent list of directives were included under which the business could continue.

Now Wakefield Council's licensing enforcement officer, Paul Dean, has called for a further review, supported by West Yorkshire Police.

In a report that will be discussed by the council's licensing committee next week, Mr Dean outlines a series of concerns following three visits to the takeaway between November last year and February of this year.

This included the annual licensing fee not being paid and proposals for a change of the licence holder being completed. Mr Dean said that the fee was eventually paid in January.

He said that speakers were also still in the shop, connected to a stereo system that was in standby mode.

There were also questions raised about CCTV in the premises, and whether it was working, which would amount to a breach of the licensing condition on the business.

There was also no door staff supervision employed as required.

Mr Dean said: "In requesting that the premises licence be reviewed I have considered not only the compliance check undertaken, but also the fact that the premises has already come under scrutiny in the last 18 months where it is more than obvious the premises have fallen back into their old routine.

"The reduction of hours and added conditions to help promote the premises licence has just blatantly been ignored."

The hearing will take place next Thursday, April 4.