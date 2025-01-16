Aldi launches £4.99 cruelty-free hair repair heroes that are 93% cheaper than K18

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi is transforming locks this winter with its new Lacura HR Hair Repair Leave-in Conditioning Mask (£4.99, 50ml) and Hair Repair Oil (£4.99, 30ml). Available in stores nationwide from January 26.

Formulated with restorative ingredients, including Squalane and Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, the duo arrives as ‘skinification’ continues to be a driving force in haircare, with shoppers seeking products that boast skincare principles for the scalp and hair health.

Priced at just £4.99 each at Aldi, the science-driven offering promises salon-quality care without the premium price tag. What’s more, shoppers could save up to 93% against high-end brand, K18.

Transform hair in minutes with the NEW Lacura HR Hair Repair Leave-in Conditioning Mask (£4.99, 50ml). This luxurious, leave-in treatment delivers intense hydration and repair without the wait.

Its lightweight cream formula effortlessly detangles, softens, and smooths, leaving hair looking more luscious. This hydrating mask strengthens each strand, minimising split ends and visible damage.