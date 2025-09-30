Castleford fashion designer encourages community to shop sustainably to support Yorkshire Cancer Research

Goodness Woodhead, a fashion designer from Castleford, is a passionate advocate for sustainable fashion.

Yorkshire Cancer Research is encouraging people in Wakefield to give second-hand shopping a go and help bring more cancer cures to people in the region.

The regional charity branch is asking the local community to shop pre-loved fashion by visiting their nearest shop located in Castleford in honour of Sustainable Fashion Week (September 27 to October 5).

Thanks to the generosity of supporters, more than 114,000 items of clothing have found new homes through Yorkshire Cancer Research shops so far this year – many of these items may otherwise have found their way into landfill.

Every purchase made in a Yorkshire Cancer Research shops helps the charity find new and innovative ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer in the region, and beyond.

Through her community work, Goodness has supported women affected by cancer by designing outfits that help restore their confidence.

She runs community fashion events and upcycling classes for women from all backgrounds.

In May 2025, she visited the Yorkshire Cancer Research shop in Castleford in search of pre-loved denim for an upcycling-themed fashion show and left with a bag of denim rags that couldn’t be sold.

She said: “I wanted to support a cause at the same time, so I headed down Castleford High Street.

"When I walked into the Yorkshire Cancer Research shop, the team were so friendly and supportive. I left with a big bag of denim rags and turned them into something special”.

and inviting them to model her creations in community fashion shows.

“I’ve met many women whose cancer treatment has deeply affected them, both physically and mentally.” She continued.

"Some have had mastectomies and are still coming to terms with the changes to their bodies. It’s sad to hear how this can knock their confidence and make them feel uncomfortable in their clothes. I want to help change that”.

Goodness hopes to inspire others to embrace second-hand shopping and recognise the vital role that Yorkshire Cancer Research shops play in helping bring pioneering cancer research to people in Yorkshire.

She said: “Buying second-hand means you’re not just saving clothes from landfill - you’re helping to save lives.

"I encourage everyone to step into their nearest Yorkshire Cancer Research shop, do their bit to reduce waste and discover the magic of giving old items a new lease of life. By purchasing just one item, you are helping to support people in Yorkshire affected by cancer.”

Yorkshire Cancer Research currently has 15 shops across the region, with three more set to open in Skipton, Scarborough and Sheffield by the end of 2025.

The charity has ambitious plans to have a shop on every high street in Yorkshire, giving people across the region the opportunity to buy, wear and donate second-hand while contributing to life-saving cancer research.

Tony Graham, director of retail at Yorkshire Cancer Research said: “By supporting a Yorkshire Cancer Research shop, you can also help make a difference to people affected by cancer.

"The charity’s shops provide a vital source of income for the life-saving work taking place here in our region, made possible by the generosity of those who shop, donate and volunteer.”