Cut above the rest: 12 of the best barber shops across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

If you’re looking for a tidy-up, a trim or a shave these 12 places have all been highly recommended on Google.
1. Black Dog
182 Leeds Road, Wakefield WF1 2QA. 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 329 reviews. Photo: Google Maps
2. Headhunters: The Gentlemans Quarter
10 Market Place, Pontefract WF8 1AX. 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 156 reviews. Photo: Google Maps
3. Blades
73a Northgate, Wakefield WF1 3BX. 4.7 stars out of 5 based on 229 reviews. Photo: Google Maps
4. Best Cuts Styling
9 The Circle, Pontefract WF8 2AY. 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 80 reviews. Photo: Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.