Here are some of the best barber shops across the district, recommended by Google Reviews.

Cut above the rest: 12 of the best barber shops across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 5th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST
Here are 12 of the best barber shops across the district, according to Google Reviews.

If you’re looking for a tidy-up, a trim or a shave these 12 places have all been highly recommended on Google.

182 Leeds Road, Wakefield WF1 2QA. 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 329 reviews.

1. Black Dog

182 Leeds Road, Wakefield WF1 2QA. 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 329 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

10 Market Place, Pontefract WF8 1AX. 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 156 reviews.

2. Headhunters: The Gentlemans Quarter

10 Market Place, Pontefract WF8 1AX. 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 156 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

73a Northgate, Wakefield WF1 3BX. 4.7 stars out of 5 based on 229 reviews.

3. Blades

73a Northgate, Wakefield WF1 3BX. 4.7 stars out of 5 based on 229 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

9 The Circle, Pontefract WF8 2AY. 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 80 reviews.

4. Best Cuts Styling

9 The Circle, Pontefract WF8 2AY. 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 80 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

