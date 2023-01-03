The Shop Improvement Grant Scheme forms part of the council’s wider investment programme in the ward, with the scheme receiving 29 ‘Expressions of Interest’ from local businesses looking to improve their shop fronts by the end of 2022.

The scheme aims to support local economies by helping to attract more shoppers and enhance the appeal of the district’s town centres for residents and visitors.

This follows the success of similar schemes that have been implemented across the district, with shop owners able to apply for grants worth 80% of the cost of improvement works, up to a maximum of £10,000.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “I’m very pleased to see the high level of interest in these grants. Helping local businesses to improve their shop fronts will enable us to make our town centres more appealing and encourage residents and visitors to come and spend more time in our district.

“This scheme will help boost the local economy, so I urge all eligible businesses in the area to get in touch with us and start the grant application process."

