Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Helen Riddle, who has been a studio-holder at the Art House since 2018, will sell her textile pictures, mounts, badge, brooches and other textile gifts at the event at Tileyard North on November 25 and 26 as well as December 2 and 3, from 10am to 4pm.

Helen, originally from the Wirral, moved to Wakefield in 1985 for her first job as a languages teacher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen said: “I really enjoyed teaching but I’ve always been creative too and in 2008 I decided to take a chance and start my own textile craft business.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Felt-maker and embroider, Helen will retun for this year's Hepworth Festive Market at Tileyard North.

Helen specialises in felt-making, handstiching and free-motion embroidery. She creates work for exhibiting and selling alongside teaching adult textile workshops.

As a Hepworth Christmas Market veteran, Helen approved of the market’s move to Tileyard North last year.

She said: “I’ve been a member at The Hepworth since it opened and feel like part of the family. I think we’re incredibly lucky to have such an amazing gallery on our doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being in Tileyard is such a luxury! But wherever they take place, the markets have always been lively and fun with a huge range of talent, a great playlist, and a really festive atmosphere!”

Helen has been a studio-holder at the Art House since 2018.

On what customers can expect from her stall this year, Helen said: “There will be colour and texture and finely sketched lines in stitch.

“Some pieces reflect my thoughtful side, others my sense of fun.