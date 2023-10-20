Hepworth Christmas Market: Meet stall-owner Helen Riddle from Art House who will be at popular Hepworth festive event
Helen Riddle, who has been a studio-holder at the Art House since 2018, will sell her textile pictures, mounts, badge, brooches and other textile gifts at the event at Tileyard North on November 25 and 26 as well as December 2 and 3, from 10am to 4pm.
Helen, originally from the Wirral, moved to Wakefield in 1985 for her first job as a languages teacher.
Helen said: “I really enjoyed teaching but I’ve always been creative too and in 2008 I decided to take a chance and start my own textile craft business.
Helen specialises in felt-making, handstiching and free-motion embroidery. She creates work for exhibiting and selling alongside teaching adult textile workshops.
As a Hepworth Christmas Market veteran, Helen approved of the market’s move to Tileyard North last year.
She said: “I’ve been a member at The Hepworth since it opened and feel like part of the family. I think we’re incredibly lucky to have such an amazing gallery on our doorstep.
"Being in Tileyard is such a luxury! But wherever they take place, the markets have always been lively and fun with a huge range of talent, a great playlist, and a really festive atmosphere!”
On what customers can expect from her stall this year, Helen said: “There will be colour and texture and finely sketched lines in stitch.
“Some pieces reflect my thoughtful side, others my sense of fun.
"Hopefully there will be something for everyone, but most of all it’s great if people just stop by for a chat!”