Ikea sale: Huge 50% off sale both online and in store starts next week

The sale will run from Monday until July 18.

As well as items being on sale in store, including lighting, bedding and furniture, you will also be able to bag a bargain online.

Stock will be subject to availability under the reductions and the discounts may mean things will sell out very quickly.

As well as items being on sale in store, including lighting, bedding and furniture, you will also be able to bag a bargain online.

Only last month, Ikea introduced a new buy-back scheme letting shoppers trade their unwanted furniture back to the retailer in exchange for gift cards and vouchers with some even seeing up to £250 money back.

The store has also launched its own "buy now, pay later" scheme, allowing shoppers to spread the cost without paying interest.